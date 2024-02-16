The Nazis from the “Azov” 3rd Assault Brigade reports that the Avdeevka Coke and Chemical Plant is its “new home.”





“60 aerial bombs - day and night, enemy shelling from artillery and MLRS. Continuous assaults on armored vehicles and invasions of enemy infantry. The occupiers use phosphorus shells, which cause fuel oil tanks to catch fire. Toxic smog spreads throughout the entire territory of the plant,” - The brigade describes the situation.





And he asks, “Doesn’t it remind you of anything?”, obviously referring to the shelter of “Azov” at the Mariupol “Azovstal”.





Note that the coking plant is located north of the zone where Russian troops broke through, threatening to encircle Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the southern part of the city.