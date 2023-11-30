BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOMBSHELL: PROOF EMBALMER CLOTS ARE 5G CONTROLLED HUMAN ANTENNAS
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
1942 views • 11/30/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


Nov 29, 2023


We now know that the white embalmer Clots discovered and reported in a worldwide exclusive by Dr. Jane Ruby in 2021, are human antennas connected to the 5G wireless system.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Malone v. Ruby Motion Hearing: Motion Hearing set for December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET via Zoom before Senior Judge Norman K. Moon.

Dial 571-353-2301 Zoom Access Code: 664017958


Guest: Todd Callender Citations/References:

https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67

https://www.dailyfetched.com/pentagon-to-deploy-ai-weapons-that-autonomously-kill-human-targets/

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/kamikaze-drones-new-weapon-brings-power-peril-u-s-military-n1285415

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/17/russia-targets-ukraines-energy-grid-as-winter-approaches

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63280523

Direct mail address for checks for the show or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby  Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3yowh4-bombshell-proof-embalmer-clots-are-5g-controlled-human-antennas.html

Keywords
adverse effectsvaccine5gwirelesscontrolledside effectsnanotechnologytranshumanismjabshotclotsinoculationnanotechinjectionhuman antennascoviddr jane rubydr rubydr janeemblamer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy