Dr. Jane Ruby





Nov 29, 2023





We now know that the white embalmer Clots discovered and reported in a worldwide exclusive by Dr. Jane Ruby in 2021, are human antennas connected to the 5G wireless system.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Malone v. Ruby Motion Hearing: Motion Hearing set for December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET via Zoom before Senior Judge Norman K. Moon.

Dial 571-353-2301 Zoom Access Code: 664017958





Guest: Todd Callender Citations/References:

https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67

https://www.dailyfetched.com/pentagon-to-deploy-ai-weapons-that-autonomously-kill-human-targets/

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/kamikaze-drones-new-weapon-brings-power-peril-u-s-military-n1285415

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/17/russia-targets-ukraines-energy-grid-as-winter-approaches

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63280523

Direct mail address for checks for the show or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3yowh4-bombshell-proof-embalmer-clots-are-5g-controlled-human-antennas.html