Black Dawn II (1995, Amiga)

Black Dawn II is a dungeon-crawler developed by Andrew Campbell. It was released as a shareware game. The full version was also published by British company 5th Dimension Licenceware.

The game is set in the 51th century. You're prisoner sentenced to several millenials of prison after killing 102 scientists. However, you're sentence is cut short when you get an offer you cannot refuse. You get the task to clean out areas on various planets from hostile alien lifeforms. Planets which are too valuable to bomb them from the orbit. If you succeed and survive all missions, you will bet set free. Refuse to take the offer, and you'll be executed. Return from a mission without killing all aliens, and you'll be executed. On top of that, the ship which will pick you up will only wait for a certain amount of time. If you haven't completed your mission on time, you'll be left to die on the current planet.

Black Dawn II is a dungeon-crawler with a first-person perspective, field-wise movement and 90 degree turns. It takes place in real-time, similar to Dungeon Master, Eye of the Beholder or Dungeon Hack. While it has many aspects of these RPGs, it does not have RPG system with character skill development and experience points. You improve your character by buying better weapons and armour, and the focus -apart from fighting- is on managing your inventory and resources. You can sleep to recover health, but depending on the mission, you have different levels of recovery. Low recovery means you get less health back in the same amount of time. There is time limit for each mission, and sleeping also takes up time. You can also find items like coffee and medpaks to regain health. You also find money and randomized items in each mission. Each environment contains a computer terminal where can buy and sell equipment and supplies.