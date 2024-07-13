Reclaiming Sovereignty in NZ - ep 73

Te Wakaminenga o Nga Hapu or Peoples of Nu Tireni has recently re-emerged as an organised body known as Te Wakaminenga National Congress to reinstate the dejure constitutional governance of Nu Tireni New Zealand. Since 1835 the Chiefs of New Zealand declared and affirmed their independence and authority over all the territories of New Zealand via He Wakaputanga, the Declaration of Independence. The signing of Te Tiriti, the Treaty 1840 unlawfully disrupted their absolute powers that forced an unlawful cession of their sovereignty that was passed to the British Crown and then to the New Zealand Crown.

At this moment, the occasion calls for a resurgence as pressures surround our tangata whenua (native peoples) and all peoples of our land due to the implementation of globalist plans originating from the NZ Crown and beyond, spanning the entire globe. Wakaminenga Maori Government extends its reach throughout the land to eliminate the roots of poverty and various impedances, while opening doors for everyone to pursue protection, progress and prosperity, aiming for a brighter tomorrow under our constitution of He Wakaputanga Declaration of Independence.