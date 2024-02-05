Pet Palace 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a learning experiment to teach myself the cordwood building technique as I’ve read about in books by Rob Roy. I do not follow instructions to the letter. I know I learn some things my making mistakes. I do some things intentionally wrong to see what happens. I did other things wrong in this series cause I honestly screwed up or was in a hurry.