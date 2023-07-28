Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 27





▪️Ukrainian units continue to launch regular strikes on the border territories of Belgorod region.





During the shelling, civilian infrastructure and agricultural equipment were damaged in several settlements. One person was injured.





▪️After the Russian offensive in the Svatove sector, the front line stabilized at the Novojehorivka-Nadiya line.





Positional fighting also continues near Karmazynivka, where Ukrainian artillery is working highly intensive.





▪️The situation in the area of the Zhuravka gully and the Torske salient has not changed significantly.





The sides are carrying out mutual artillery shelling and pulling up reserves to the line of contact.





▪️On the Bakhmut sector, despite high casualties, the AFU continue their fierce attacks on Klishchiivka.





The Russian forces have so far managed to maintain control over the almost completely destroyed village.





▪️Daily artillery and rocket strikes of the Donetsk agglomeration continues.





The Kiyvskyi and Kuibyshivskyi districts of the DPR capital came under fire from the AFU. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and five people were injured.





▪️The situation is difficult near Staromairs’ke in the Vremivka sector, where the enemy has managed to enter the outskirts of the village.





Russian units are counterattacking in an attempt to regain full control of the village.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU again tried to gain a foothold in the forest belt northeast of Robotyne.





The attack was repulsed and the enemy suffered serious losses in manpower and armored vehicles.