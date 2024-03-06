The Real Self

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One’s real self can be the guide for the process of life improvement with assistance from resources exhibiting greater wisdom.
I consider the main purposes of living to be learning, growing in awareness and developing deeper loving.
Many get distracted with meaningless folly, false ideas and/or mistaken objectives.
How successful can we be at accomplishing these if we do not have an accurate perspective on what is happening, who we are and what we are doing?
