Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/on-the-verge-of-wwiii/
With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest announcement that Ukraine will join NATO, a longtime redline has been crossed with unclear and potentially world-altering consequences. We breakdown the latest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what these events mean for the world.
AIRDATE: April 11, 2024