The Sovietization of America

Richard Werner is a German banking and development economist who is a university professor at University of Winchester. He is the architect of the monetary policy you may have heard Janet Yellin or Jerome Powell mention called 'Quantitative Easing'. The Fed and other banks weaponised Richards "QE" to bring the world to the brink of financial ruin. The information Richard has here is priceless and not widely known.