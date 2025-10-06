6/10/25 TRUMP WAR On Globalist Insurrection! L Mon_co/Autopen! K Bass/Venceremos!

6/10/25 President Trump declares USA won't be destroyed by 3rd World foreign invasion at Ft. Bragg today as US Military to be deployed to all cities under siege by Globalist orchestrated insurrectionist riots! Mayor Karen Bass exposed as color revolution operative connected to Venceremos/MI9. Sheinbaum promotes mexicans rioting in USA over BBB's 5% Excise Tax on illegals $ wired back to Mexico- $65 B per year! And much more! Pray for God's Armor on America as we stare down the Globalist attempt to cause lawlessness & chaos in Dem cities across the USA! WE ARE FREE!!





RFK Fires Entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Board:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/breaking-rfk-jr-removes-all-members-of-cdc-vaccine-advisory-committee-acip/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250609





DNI Gabbard Warns of Nuclear War Being Fomented by Globalists:

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tulsi-gabbard-hiroshima-nuclear-bomb/2025/06/10/id/1214336/





Zagami Exposes Jesuit-led Chicano group behind Insurrection in LA & Nationwide:

https://leozagami.com/2025/06/09/secrets-of-the-marxist-jesuit-led-chicano-organization-that-triggered-the-los-angeles-riots-against-trump/





Trump says Lisa Monaco was the Autopen criminal:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14799347/trump-identity-joe-biden-deep-state-official-autopen-sign-orders.html





CELEBRATE AMERICA!

Free Tickets to DC 250th Celebration June 14th:

https://america250.org/





Trump at Fort Bragg today!

https://rumble.com/v6uj3jp-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-fort-bragg-61025.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





MI9 & the attack on US Capitol 1983:

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/1980s-far-left-female-led-domestic-terrorism-group-bombed-us-capitol-180973904/





Karen Bass, Domestic T-ist Venceremos/MI9:

https://www.independentsentinel.com/mayor-karen-bass-revolutionary-communist/





MI9 History of domestic T-ism:

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/05/03/us-history-first-women-terrorist-group-191037





George Webb Stubstack-Halliburton & Ukraine

https://substack.com/home/post/p-165406627





Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/





Mike Lindell's court hearing information:

6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT

U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado

901 19th Street

Denver CO, 80294





EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS: EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE