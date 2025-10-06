BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6/10/25 TRUMP WAR On Globalist Insurrection! L Mon_co/Autopen! K Bass/Venceremos!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1254 followers
48 views • 3 months ago

6/10/25 President Trump declares USA won't be destroyed by 3rd World foreign invasion at Ft. Bragg today as US Military to be deployed to all cities under siege by Globalist orchestrated insurrectionist riots! Mayor Karen Bass exposed as color revolution operative connected to Venceremos/MI9. Sheinbaum promotes mexicans rioting in USA over BBB's 5% Excise Tax on illegals $ wired back to Mexico- $65 B per year! And much more! Pray for God's Armor on America as we stare down the Globalist attempt to cause lawlessness & chaos in Dem cities across the USA! WE ARE FREE!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


RFK Fires Entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Board:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/breaking-rfk-jr-removes-all-members-of-cdc-vaccine-advisory-committee-acip/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250609


DNI Gabbard Warns of Nuclear War Being Fomented by Globalists:

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tulsi-gabbard-hiroshima-nuclear-bomb/2025/06/10/id/1214336/


Zagami Exposes Jesuit-led Chicano group behind Insurrection in LA & Nationwide:

https://leozagami.com/2025/06/09/secrets-of-the-marxist-jesuit-led-chicano-organization-that-triggered-the-los-angeles-riots-against-trump/


Trump says Lisa Monaco was the Autopen criminal:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14799347/trump-identity-joe-biden-deep-state-official-autopen-sign-orders.html


CELEBRATE AMERICA!

Free Tickets to DC 250th Celebration June 14th:

https://america250.org/


Trump at Fort Bragg today!

https://rumble.com/v6uj3jp-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-fort-bragg-61025.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


MI9 & the attack on US Capitol 1983:

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/1980s-far-left-female-led-domestic-terrorism-group-bombed-us-capitol-180973904/


Karen Bass, Domestic T-ist Venceremos/MI9:

https://www.independentsentinel.com/mayor-karen-bass-revolutionary-communist/


MI9 History of domestic T-ism:

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/05/03/us-history-first-women-terrorist-group-191037


George Webb Stubstack-Halliburton & Ukraine

https://substack.com/home/post/p-165406627


Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/


Mike Lindell's court hearing information:

6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT

U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado

901 19th Street

Denver CO, 80294


EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS: EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE

