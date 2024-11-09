Hollywood, War, CIA Porn, Munich Nazis, War Profiteering, Jesuit Military Machine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-11-07 Feldman Bumps Into Jorge
Topic list:
* Johnny reviews his entertainment reviews and talks “The
Book of Eli”.
* Hollywood is dead.
* When Mark Felton met the Pope and skipped over the Indianapolis to go for racial virtue signaling.
* Johnny is Mr. Mom: give him some love.
* Heinrich Himmler: Munich Jesuit.
* Who is the greatest enemy of the American people and how is that possible?
* “Zoomer Historian”: “Spain saved ‘the Church’ from evil France”.
* The soft-core CIA porn of “YouTube”.
* Big Harma gate-keeper “Clint Richard-son” proves how and why Andy Kaufman can be a success.
* Should you play the court-room game?
* Why Johnny never gets invited to “Music & Sky”.
* Johnny’s take on “WW2” aircraft pornographic “nose art”.
* Vietnam “dog fights” and “America’s technical superiority” (sickening war profiteering).
* “Disparu” shows how Johnny hates being right about how much Hollywood hates and fears you.
* Who is behind Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and “THE PACIFIC”?
* The minority sensitivity of “Shadow Warrior 3” is laughably racist (and boldly blasphemous).
* Now Bill Hughes is the “Secret Terrorist”!
