001 WHY DID GOD CAST ADAM AND EVE OUT OF EDEN part 1
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
48 views • 10/01/2023

Transgression of God’s requirements excluded Adam from the Garden of Eden. A flaming sword was placed around the tree of life, lest man should put forth his hand and partake of it, immortalizing sin. Obedience to all the commandments of God was the condition of eating of the tree of life. Adam fell by disobedience, forfeiting by sin all right to use either the life-giving fruit of the tree in the midst of the Garden, or its leaves, which are for the healing of the nations. {1BC 1086.3 }

Keywords
godsinlifelawtreeobediencecasteden
