BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unveiling The God Threefold Mission For Men
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 06/21/2023

Jerry Jacobs Jr. is an author and the founder of Catholic Alpha explains that God has entrusted men, with a sacred mission which is threefold: 🙌

Firstly, protect and provide for your family against outside threats.

Secondly, be the shield that safeguards your beloved wife👩

Lastly, defend your home from the influence of Satan and the demonic. But remember, serving is key. Put God first 🙏🛐, your wife and marriage second 💑, your kids third 🧒👧, and yourself last.

Unfortunately, many men prioritize their own pleasure, desires, and needs above God, their wives 👩, marriages, and children 👧👦.

Want to Explore more click the link https://bit.ly/3PiAPsQ to listen the Complete Episode.

Let's change that and put family first! 💪👨👩

Keywords
godfamily firstmen mission
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy