Unveiling The God Threefold Mission For Men

Jerry Jacobs Jr. is an author and the founder of Catholic Alpha explains that God has entrusted men, with a sacred mission which is threefold: πŸ™Œ

Firstly, protect and provide for your family against outside threats.

Secondly, be the shield that safeguards your beloved wifeπŸ‘©

Lastly, defend your home from the influence of Satan and the demonic. But remember, serving is key. Put God first πŸ™πŸ›, your wife and marriage second πŸ’‘, your kids third πŸ§’πŸ‘§, and yourself last.

Unfortunately, many men prioritize their own pleasure, desires, and needs above God, their wives πŸ‘©, marriages, and children πŸ‘§πŸ‘¦.

Let's change that and put family first! πŸ’ͺπŸ‘¨πŸ‘©