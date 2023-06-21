Unveiling The God Threefold Mission For Men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerry Jacobs Jr. is an author and the founder of Catholic Alpha explains that God has entrusted men, with a sacred mission which is threefold: 🙌
Firstly, protect and provide for your family against outside threats.
Secondly, be the shield that safeguards your beloved wife👩
Lastly, defend your home from the influence of Satan and the demonic. But remember, serving is key. Put God first 🙏🛐, your wife and marriage second 💑, your kids third 🧒👧, and yourself last.
Unfortunately, many men prioritize their own pleasure, desires, and needs above God, their wives 👩, marriages, and children 👧👦.
Want to Explore more click the link https://bit.ly/3PiAPsQ to listen the Complete Episode.
Let's change that and put family first! 💪👨👩