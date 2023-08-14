BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brave Dr. Says “No,” He Will Not Stop Using Ivermectin to Treat COVID.
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
1076 views • 08/14/2023

The suppression of effective, tested treatments for COVID-19 and the government-backed promulgation of ineffective, untested vaccinations to combat the virus show that the "experts" had it all wrong. The real experts, brave doctors who used common sense, science, and benevolence, were seeking alternative treatments such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and vitamins to successfully treat the coronavirus.One of those bold doctors is Rob Karas, owner of Karas Health Care, a primary care clinic in Arkansas, and he tells his story of avoiding the Fauci health guidelines and choosing proper care over politics in an interview with The New American’s senior editor Alex Newman for Conversations that Matter.


https://karashealthcare.com/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccineshealthcarecovidhydroxychloroquineivermectin
