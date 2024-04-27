The Origin of The Polygamy Lie!!!

Before God formed Adam from the dust, he and every living being that would ever walk the earth, with the fertilized that are unborn and aborted, were created spirits first. “Then God said, ‘Let us (Father, Son, Holy Spirit) make man in Our image, according to Our likeness [not physical, but a spiritual personality and moral likeness]; and let them have complete authority over the fish of the sea, the birds of the air, the cattle, and over the entire earth, and over everything that creeps and crawls on the earth” (Genesis 1: 26, AMP).





Do you understand that for every male spirit, a female spirit was created? But because of man’s separation through sin, we have thrown ourselves into chaos. Unable to find ourselves in all the confusion and corruption.



