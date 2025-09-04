Insulin Resistance: The Root Metabolic Dysfunction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Insulin resistance isn’t just about diabetes. It means high insulin levels damage receptors everywhere—your brain, heart, liver, and blood vessels. This dysfunction is the root of high blood pressure, PCOS, fatty liver, and cognitive decline. Master your metabolism, master your health.
#InsulinResistance #MetabolicHealth #PCOS #Health #Wellness.
