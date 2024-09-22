Freemason On Freemason Murder: WE NEED A TRANSLATOR!

We're trying to solve a potential crime. We need the Masonic news report translated to English from Kentucky Hilljack Mumble. Kentucky Masonic Sheriff accused of murdering Masonic Judge; Masonic Community in Shock!

Police say the motive is still under investigation, but people in the town of Whitesburg say it’s simply unreal to them what happened, with many knowing both the victim and the suspect.

Kentucky State Police tell us 43-year-old Sheriff “Mickey” Shawn Stines shot and killed 54-year-old District Judge Kevin Mullins inside the courthouse.

