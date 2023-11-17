Joe Biden ‘sucking up’ to Xi Jinping while acting like he’s ‘talking tough’

Sky News host James Morrow has accused President Joe Biden of being a “sycophant” to Beijing – sucking up to Chinese President Xi Jinping while acting like he is “talking tough”. The pair met on the sidelines of the APEC summit to discuss ways to manage strategic competition between the two global superpowers and improve lines of communication. This is the second time the two leaders have met since President Biden came to power. Mr Morrow said the President’s love for the Chinese authoritarian regime goes back more than 20 years. “The fact is, Joe Biden has always been a big fan of China,” he said. “Whether it is because its state-owned companies have helped finance his lavish lifestyle through payoffs to his son's corporations or because he admires their authoritarian approach to managing society, I don't know.”







