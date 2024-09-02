9/1/2024

Hebrews 12:1-2 Why Have Faith In Christ In The Last Days

Intro: With So many people telling us which way to go and what to believe in these days we live in how do we know what to believe? We can have faith in a human leader or a government. What good will that do you? You can have faith in a system or a government. But what good will that do you? We have faith not in human leader, or a government….. but in a person. Jesus Christ!