X22 REPORT Ep. 3096a - EU Enters A Recession, Economic Disaster Is Getting Harder To Hide

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3096a - June 19, 2023

EU Enters A Recession, Economic Disaster Is Getting Harder To Hide





Eurozone has entered a recession this will spread across the globe. The [CB] is system is being destroyed. The coverup of the economy system is now being exposed. The [CB]/Biden admin cannot hide it anymore and the people are now seeing the truth. When the system crashes the people will hold the Fed, Biden and the Treasury accountable.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





