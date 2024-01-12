Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When You Connect to Your Passion, My Passion for Truth, Passion and Law of Attraction, Feeling God’s Intention, Change of Humanity, Speeding Up of Time, God’s Plans, Why the 14 Returned
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
92 Subscribers
10 views
Published a month ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/4xc7Fz89nFI

20100518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Coffs Harbour P1


Cut:

36m21s - 44m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“WHEN YOU ACTIVATE YOUR PURE DESIRES IN A WAY THAT’S HARMONIOUS WITH LOVE ALL THE TIME, YOU AT THAT MOMENT ARE BEING WHAT GOD CREATED YOU TO BE.”

@ 36m21s


Keywords
spiritualitypassionsimplepassion for truthone with godsoul conditiongods plansreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingcelestial heavenssoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingconnection with godchoice and free willconnect to your passionpassion and law of attractionthe 14 returnedchange of humanityfeeling gods intentionspeeding up of timeready to hear truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket