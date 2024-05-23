© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 22
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The battle for the islands to the south of Kherson is no joke, and it is likely that in the near future the main arena of hostilities will unfold there, compared to which Krynki will seem like a rehearsal»