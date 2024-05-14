BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Antichrist’s Great Lie Revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion', and Naturalism
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
142 views • 12 months ago

John-Henry Westen


May 11, 2024


Antichrist's One World Religion has been being built for centuries, using different lies including Freemasonry, the Noahide Laws, and other forms of ‘Naturalism’ — all to lead billions of innocent people away from God and the Truth. Billions of people will believe the Antichrist and the lie of a globalist, One World Religion: that humanity can be good without Jesus Christ. Catholic experts and mystics warn that Antichrist will claim to be the true Messiah and attempt to rebuild the Jewish Temple – and in fact, there is an influential international organization that may be unwittingly preparing the way for this today.

DEEP DIVE: READ MORE ABOUT THE ANTICHRIST AT LIFESITENEWS


Antichrist expected to persecute the Church through imposing the naturalist Noahide Laws


https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/antichrist-expected-to-persecute-the-church-through-imposing-the-naturalist-noahide-laws/


Antichrist’s coming begins with naturalism – this religious movement is spreading it


https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/antichrists-coming-begins-with-naturalism-this-religious-movement-is-spreading-it/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4u6d9z-the-antichrists-great-lie-revealed-freemasonry-one-world-religion-and-natur.html

Keywords
messiahchristjesushumanityglobalistnoahide lawsfreemasonryantichristone world religionjewish templejohn-henry westennaturalismgreat lie
