Watch this crow find a hiding place to store its food for later, at Osborne Park Hospital, Perth, Western Australia MVI_1627-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I was fascinated watching this crow
appearing to be searching for a hiding spot for some food it had in its beak,
from a garden eating and recreation area at Osborne Park Hospital, where my daughter
was born almost 39 years ago. And it eventually buried the food close to the windows
of a connecting corridor from Admin to E-Block.