Israel's goal is a massive Middle East Empire, says Matthew Tower, former Jew & former Zionist

“Every single statement Israel has ever made is a lie. “No truth has ever escaped Israel's lips. “Every single thing they say is a lie. “I say this as a former Jew. “In my documentary, I covered the idea that Israel is trying to create a massive Middle East Empire which is commonly known as Greater Israel. “This future Greater Israel would swallow all of Jordan, all of Lebanon, parts of Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and even Turkey, and… parts of Egypt… “Where can we find the origins of Greater Israel? “None other than Theodor Herzl [1860-1904]. “It was… approximately 1895. “So the whole idea that the state of Israel was established as a safe place for Jews is 100% lie. “The plot to take over the entire Middle East was established long before World War One... “This idea of, we need to set up a safe place for Jews, is nonsense. “It was always part of a plan for conquest and domination.”

Matthew Tower, who identifies as a former-Jew and former Zionist, interviewed on 11 July 2024 by Kim Iversen, which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v56lkl8-he-can-prove-israel-was-behind-jfks-murder-and-911.html

Matthew Tower's website is here:

https://truthtower.com/

