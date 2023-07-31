BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Transgender Study
Bible News Prophecy
13 views • 07/31/2023

A new study on the side effects of transgender sex change surgeries was conducted by researchers at the University of Florida and the health non-profit Brooks Rehabilitation. The study found that 81% of those who had undergone sex change surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects are manifesting themselves as well. How do Russia and the USA handle the transgender issue? What does the Bible say? What does science show? Does the Bible warn about children being oppressors and leaders causing people to err? Are God's people supposed to, "Tell My people their transgression, And the house of Jacob their sins" (Isaiah 58:1)? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these topics.

biblestudytransgender
