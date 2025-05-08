BrightLearn - When Healing Becomes a Crime: The Amazing Story of the Hoxsey Cancer Clinics and the Return of Alternative Therapies by Kenny Ausubel

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
When Healing Becomes a Crime: The Amazing Story of the Hoxsey Cancer Clinics and the Return of Alternative Therapies by Kenny Ausubel
Kenny Ausubel's 2000 book "When Healing Becomes a Crime" explores the controversial history of Harry Hoxsey, who developed an alternative cancer treatment derived from a formula passed down from his grandfather, John Hoxsey, after observing a horse’s tumor heal through self-medication with plants. By the 1920s, Hoxsey’s clinics gained popularity, but the American Medical Association (AMA), led by Dr. Morris Fishbein, aggressively opposed him, branding him a "quack" and suppressing his methods despite patient testimonies of recovery, such as Margaret Griffin’s claimed cure from lymphosarcoma. In 1949, Hoxsey won a libel case against Fishbein, but the AMA and FDA continued targeting his clinics. After his death, his nurse, Mildred Nelson, sustained the treatment in Tijuana, helping thousands despite legal challenges. While the external pastes were acknowledged as effective, the internal tonic remains unproven, though Judge William Atwell noted its non-injurious nature and some cures. The book highlights the medical establishment’s suppression of alternative therapies and the ongoing debate over patient choice in cancer treatment.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

