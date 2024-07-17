Donald Trump. The Fighter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now you know how we fight Warriors Of Light
We fight on our knees in prayer
We fight on our feet at the ballot box
We fight on our feet at the school board
We fight on our feet at the city councils.
We fight for our freedoms and freedoms of our children's children until Jesus' return.
If you find this video inspirational please share, like, rumble, tweet, and retweet this to your friends, and heck your enemies as well.
Music credit: Disciple
Get more blood pumping praise and worship from Discple today!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3p20w3g
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Wru5Mj
Get Tickets
https://disciplerocks.com/tour/
Get your iconic Donald Trump Fight! Fight! Fight! T-shirt today!
The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio