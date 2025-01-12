Odah Mohammad: A Child Deprived of Freedom and Education

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation deprives the child Awda Muhammad from the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, from completing his education and has detained him for two and a half months in the occupation prisons. He is among no less than (300) children distributed in the prisons of (Megiddo, Ofer, and Damon), and this number does not include the children of Gaza, who are estimated in the dozens. Today we met his mother, Dalia Awda, and she spoke to us about her son Awda
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 05/01/2025
