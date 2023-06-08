© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RealNewsChannel.com
First Doctor and medical freedom advocate Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones to discuss why God has already won in the spiritual battle of Good vs. Evil. You can find her work at www.therealdrjudy.com. Then Pride Month Exposed, At the end of the day, Pride month serves only one purpose. Because the time to respect the Gay lifestyle is no longer its purpose after our children literally became its target. Pride month serves to destabilize the American family, and more importantly, the patriarchy that sits idly by, as the United States careens into a monolithic woke ideological system where the family is on a slippery slope to become the property of the state. And once that happens, all property is next. Then, after many more have been sacrificed to the burning pyres of Moloch in a horrific technocratic new world order end game scenario. The History of humanity will once again repeat itself. Or it may finally stop.
Next Comeys scared and Nazis Are Fighting In The Ukrainian Army and Finally more Breaking News in the Extended Report.
Extended Report:
https://www.realnewschannel.com/doctor-says-bad-guys-already-lost-because-gods-on-our-side-pride-month-exposed-nazis-in-ukraine/
Source Links;
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=647d434c44695d2439881d98
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6480c630492826dd9d0529aa
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6480c7ca492826dd9d054829
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6480cff8492826dd9d07c48c
Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks
AFFIRMATION GENERATION
MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:
"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."
https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/
Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/
Learn hoe to be good citisen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a
https://www.patriotacademy.com/
GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7
ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/
SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY
Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com
shortcreekdreamcenter.org
https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/
https://store.100percentfedup.com/
https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/
Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
https://www.flytees.biz/
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://wearechange.org/donate/
FOLLOW US!:
https://franksocial.com/u/RealNewsChannel
https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776
https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776
https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://t.me/Webmaster1776
https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776
https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel
https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?realnewschannel/
https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/
https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.