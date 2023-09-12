BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Return of the mask hysteria ~ Alice don't follow the white rabbit ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
23 views • 09/12/2023

In this discussion I want to talk about cognitive dissonance and dissociative disorder, how they relate to the present situation with a new pandemic global lockdown possibly being thrusted upon us again. I also in light of this discussion want to share portions of the highwire episode 336 (jaxen report and interview with Brian Hooker and Dane Wigington), in which I believe really proves my point about the reality we are told to accept.


References:

- MIND & BRAIN | Cognitive Dissonance

  It is the subject of a new theory based on experiments showing that the grass is usually not greener on the other side of the fence and that grapes are sourest when they are in easy reach By Leon Festinger on October 1, 1962

  https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/cognitive-dissonance/

  And: (https://www.healthline.com/health/cognitive-dissonance-examples#causes

  https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/cognitive-dissonance)

- Dissociative disorder

  https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dissociative-disorders/symptoms-causes/syc-20355215

- Monarch mind control

  Cathy O'Brien is an American conspiracy theorist and author who claims to have been a victim of a government mind control program called "Project Monarch", which she alleges was part of the CIA's Project MKUltra. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cathy_O'Brien_(conspiracy_theorist)

  And: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/879417020996046848

- Gas lighting

  https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/gaslighting

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptiongeoengineeringliesmaskconspiracyglobalwarmingweathersocialengineeringgeolockdowncovidplandemicdistancing
