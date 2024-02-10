⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 - 10 February 2024)

In the period from 4 to 10 February 2024, The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 31 group strikes with precision-guided weapons, including long-range air and sea-based weapons, and unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

The production facilities of enterprises engaged in the production and repair of aircraft, reconnaissance and strike UAVs and uncrewed boats, coastal and operational-tactical missile systems, as well as rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems, have been hit.

In addition, units of the AFU, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries have been eliminated. The goals of the attacks have been reached.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have occupied more advantageous lines and also repelled 36 attacks by assault groups of 25th airborne, 30th, 32nd, 44th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 13th, 18th brigades of the National Guard close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, enemy manpower have been neutralised near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were over 725 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, and 10 field artillery systems.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the front line and, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled 14 enemy attacks.

Enemy manpower and hardware of 60th and 63rd mechanised brigades, the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have been hit close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, Torskoye, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry.

During the week in this direction the enemy losses were up to 1,500 servicemen killed and wounded, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 31 motor vehicles, and three field artillery systems.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines and positions and repelled 26 enemy attacks near Krasnoye, Leninskoye, Kleshcheevka, Shumy, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

Aviation and artillery have struck AFU and National Guard units close to Bogdanovka, Novy, Kurdyumovka, Novgorodskoye, Belogorovka, Andreevka, Georgievka, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 2,190 troops, two tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 38 motor vehicles, 19 field artillery systems, and one Grad MLRS.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the front line position over the past week.

Five attacks by the AFU have been repelled, as well as units of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 105th and 128th territorial defence brigades, and the 1st Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have been defeated close to Ugledar, Makarovka, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 1,160 soldiers, three tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery guns.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian troops have hit manpower and hardware of 128th mountain assault, 33rd, 65th, 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and the 3rd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Rabotino, Novodanilovka, Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki, and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were more than 210 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, four field artillery systems, and one Grad MLRS.

▫️In Kherson direction, Russian troops, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have hit 35th and 37th marine brigades, 121st and 124th territorial defence brigades, and the 23rd Brigade of the UKR National Guard close to Tyaginka, Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, Tokarevka, Zolotaya Balka, Antonovka & Stanislav (Kherson reg).



The enemy losses were more than 245 servicemen, 25 motor vehicles, 7 boats, 6 field artillery guns, & 1 HIMARS MLRS.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artillery of the groups of forces have neutralised, over the past week, 2 launchers & a radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system have been hit, as well as eight ammunition depots of the AFU.



▫️Aviation & AD facilities shot down MiG-29 & Su-25 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 34 HIMARS, Vampire, Uragan & Olkha multiple-launch rocket system projectiles, & 488 UAVs during the week.

During the week, 36 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered.



📊In total, 570 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 12,166 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 air defence missile systems, 14,956 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,218 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,008 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,419 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.