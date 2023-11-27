Live Chat with Paul; -164- Lets Talk Tall Whites + UAP news + UFO videos

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation





Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Tall whites and UFOs and all the latest Drama bits+BS being peddled

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:09:53] (2) Topic Begins - First Funnies exposing the talking Head Shills

- first up crying James Fox.. cos his money will dry up

[00:12:00] (2b) Append on Virghina Case the Jaime M. fake alien was a monkey

[00:20:00] (2c) GAIA event with shills who couldnt answer basic questions

[00:24:26] (2d) Lehto losses it and believes shills and promotes them as good as TPOM!

[00:28:00] (2e) Google copyright system allows competitors to get your address details

and by pass their system!

[00:28:40] (2f) Fessler got others to copyright strike channels he didnt like even if it

truely fell under FAIR USE

[00:35:00] (2g) Google has double standards!

[00:36:57] (2h) Exposing Lue Zondo and his cult hate group

[00:42:00] (2i) Ross Coulheart - calls for deniers debunkers and people covering up facts/truth to be stoned.. when he too is sitting on facts like where is the biggest

crashed UFO hiding LOL

[00:52:56] (3) Mike West making silly claims about data storage that the gov

could easily have now days.

[01:09:00] (3b) Dotcom anigif nails it.. that most people obey MSM fake news

that google helps them promote

[01:13:47] (4) Mick West points out the obvious.. MUFON DB access is useless

even for paying members!

[01:16:00] (5) Shelly comments on my Dog Charlie Roo

[01:20:00] (6) Ross Coulheart again, vs Greenstreet

[01:22:00] (6b) Alien Scientist agrees with Ross on tourture LOL and

shows 2 gov documents taking about UFOs

[01:27:00] (7) Alien experiences.. Now a claim story about Tall Whites

[01:29:00] (7b) Implants and Human Tech interference.. USB 3 issues with wifi and BT

[01:38:40] (7c) Where is Nellis AFB - Paul shows map to related to this story from Charles Hall

[01:53:00] (7d) Paul uses Bing ChatGPT to check facts like Star Arcturus and if exoplanets

[02:16:00] (7e) More fact checking his story claims.. well worth watching!

[02:29:00] (7f) His tall whites are NOT Nordics!!!

[02:50:00] (7g) Tall People live longer. tall whites 800 years!

[03:06:00] (7h) Paola Harris research on Hall can NOT be trust as shes not a good

researcher just look at the fake Trinity case she did!

[03:24:00] (8) Look at Pilled Alt Media where I streamed as well.. stats

and views better then YTs

[03:28:00] (9) A quick skim over thirdphaseofmoon BS vids and cover

any in detail analysis next time.





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.