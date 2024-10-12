© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚫️ Hurricane Helene, FEMA, And NC: Trigger Warning. 🚨 The Last Part Is Heartbreaking.
You need to share this out. North Carolina needs our help. The Biden Harris administration is not helping these people. Listen to what he is saying. There shouldn't be a stand off with fema. They desperately need our help. People are committing suicide. They have nothing left. No will to live. This is breaking my heart. Keep donating to the Cajun Navy and Samaritans purse.