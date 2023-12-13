US Senators Run From Real Questions at UN "Climate" Summit

A U.S. Senate delegation at the United Nations COP28 "climate" summit did not like hard questions about public opposition to their agenda, why they defrauded voters by naming their climate bill the "inflation reduction" act, how economic suicide by the US as China builds coal plants would help the "climate," cattle depopulation, and more. But The New American was there to ask the hard questions. See how your elected officials responded.
