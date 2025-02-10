Radirgy Precious (2006, Playstation 2)

Radirgy Precious is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up originally by Milestone for the arcades under the title "Radirgy". It was ported to the Playstation 2 with two additional modes added as Radirgy Precious. The game also came out for Gamecube and Dreamcast.



The story is about Shizuru Kamigusa, a schoolgirl who is allergic to radio waves ("Radirgy" is derived from "radio allergy"). Her father works for a company developing a remedy for the condition, but a terrorist group led by Ruki Michima takes over their building. Shizuru mans a flying mecha to rescue her father and the cure from the terrorists.



Radirgy Precious is a bullethell shooter using cel-shaded 3D graphics. At the start of the game, you can select one out of three weapon systems. Apart from this weapon, you also have a swipe attack with your arm for close combat and the ability to erect a shield which absorbs bullets. A smaller shield is also deployed when you are not firing, it can deflect certain bullets. Your swipe attack can also deflect bullets, as well as power-ups.

