What the Latest CPI Report & Soaring Gold Prices Mean for YOUR WALLET
High Hopes
High Hopes
47 views • 04/13/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 12, 2024


The price of gold just hit a new all-time high and that’s NOT a good sign. Plus, the CPI report for March has released and it revealed that inflation rose faster than expected yet again. But of course, the Biden administration is bragging about how gas inflation allegedly went DOWN. Financial expert Carol Roth joins to explain what the gold and CPI news means for your wallet, as well as why the White House’s data is “trash.” Plus, she reveals a new way that small business owners can vent their frustrations to Congress.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkPPZ3zsSuU

Keywords
economygoldcarol rothglenn beckfinanceinflationcpibad data
