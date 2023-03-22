Israel; Sea of Galilee being Refilled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is refilling the Sea of Galilee with desalinated water.
It is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth and the second-lowest lake in the world (after the Dead Sea, in Israel, a saltwater lake)
Israel is the first country to channel desalinated water into a lake (Lake Tiberias or Kinneret). As well the project will also allow the country to fulfill a deal to supply water to Jordan.