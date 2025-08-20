🔥 AIPAC ‘thrives in dark’: Ex-insider exposes lobby’s secrets

Former AIPAC editor M.J. Rosenberg drops a bombshell about the US’ powerful pro-Israel lobby’s covert inner workings.

✡️ Speaking about his early days at AIPAC, Rosenberg recalls a warning from his then-boss Steve Rosen (later indicted for espionage against the US):

“Never talk about AIPAC’s activities outside the lobby. A lobby is a night flower — it thrives in the dark and shrivels in the sunlight.”

The first rule of Fight Club AIPAC is: You do not talk about AIPAC.

