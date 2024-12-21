IEEE VTS Webinar on AAM: Beam Steering & Beam-tracking Systems for Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IGnWcXZQCQ

.

Here Is The Evidence To Prove That Covid-19 Was Not A "Health Incident" but only a GLOBAL United Nations ITU-NNI-NSF Agenda To Push Through 6G Internet of Bio-NanoThings-Nanonetworks with the "lipid nanoparticles" to Connect The Human Body (Biological) With The Digital World (Biodigital Convergence Per. Policy Horizons Canada Website) ("Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge?" Canaidian Government)





TREASON EVIDENCE LIST!

SAVE IT AND USE IT! https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42579

.

More On Their Current Deployments For IMT-2030-6G-IOBNT-BIOCONVERGANCE READ & LEARN

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42703





.

(2020) DARPA-ITU PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors

https://rumble.com/v61adeq-364960610.html

.

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42757

.

Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy









(2022/Section I, 3rd Paragraph down)





"We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence"





https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/





.





Why do you think Benjamin Netanyahu has a Vaccine Syringe Mounted in a Trophy Case sat proudly in his office?





I Know Exactly Why!





israel leading the bioconvergence revolution





https://www.google.com/search?q=israel+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&sca_esv=b06c908f75e3ff0a&sxsrf=ADLYWIIw3K804vbZrOnKMJRoi557dWXCgA%3A1734575206444&ei=ZoRjZ7PjGs__ptQPprzj8QI&oq=isrea&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgVpc3JlYSoCCAAyBxAjGLECGCcyBxAjGLECGCcyBxAjGLECGCcyChAuGIAEGAoYywEyChAAGIAEGEMYigUyChAAGIAEGAoYywEyChAAGIAEGAoYywEyChAAGIAEGAoYywFI5CFQ4QhYuRdwAngAkAEAmAHyBqAB6AqqAQcwLjQuNi0xuAEByAEA-AEBmAIHoAKxC6gCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAgwQIxiABBgTGCcYigXCAgQQIxgnwgIKEC4YgAQYQxiKBcICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMY0QMYxwHCAg0QLhiABBixAxhDGIoFwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiKBcICBxAuGIAEGArCAgcQABiABBgKmAMQ8QXtIhgWqst6PJIHBzIuNC42LTGgB407&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=0&pi=israel%20leading%20the%20bioconvergence%20revolution





.





policy horizons canada biodigital convergence "Digital technologies and biological systems are beginning to combine and merge in ways that could be profoundly disruptive to our assumptions about society, the economy, and our bodies. We call this the biodigital convergence." https://www.google.com/search?q=policy+horizons+canada+biodigital+convergence&sca_esv=b06c908f75e3ff0a&sxsrf=ADLYWILLQAsy5Ry8cu_fWhyBl2YHHDvVqA%3A1734575394872&ei=IoVjZ4j1NMvJ0PEPveeK2As&oq=poli&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgRwb2xpKgIIADIMECMYgAQYExgnGIoFMgQQIxgnMgoQIxiABBgnGIoFMgoQABiABBhDGIoFMhYQLhiABBixAxjRAxhDGIMBGMcBGIoFMhMQABiABBixAxhDGIMBGMkDGIoFMgsQABiABBiSAxiKBTIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBUjr_QFQtvABWP_0AXADeACQAQCYAcIBoAGtBaoBAzAuNbgBAcgBAPgBAZgCCKAC-wWoAg_CAgsQABiABBiwAxjLAcICCBAAGLADGO8FwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIQEC4YgAQYsQMYQxiDARiKBcICERAuGIAEGLEDGNEDGIMBGMcBwgIOEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEYigXCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIKEC4YgAQYQxiKBcICDhAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGMkDmAMR8QXTEwBZruRUBogGAZAGBZIHBTMuNC4xoAeVMQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=0&pi=policy%20horizons%20canada%20biodigital%20convergence





.





Understanding Bio-digital convergence





"The term bio-digital convergence denotes the convergence of engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology and cognitive science. While the concept is at least 20 years old, developments in the area have been turbocharged by the fast-paced changes and evolution of information and digital technologies" https://www.iec.ch/biodigital-convergence









.





BioDigital is a New York-based biomedical visualization company that is often referred to as being "Google Earth for the Human Body"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioDigital#:~:text=BioDigital%20offers%20an%20interactive%2C%203D,Biotechnology%2C%20Life%20Science%2C%20Health





.

Indigenous perspectives on the biodigital convergence (Sage Journals) https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748