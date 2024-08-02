BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I'm Investigating You for Disorderly Conduct and Arresting You ABSENT ANY CRIME
America at War
America at War
159 views • 9 months ago

Here we go again America!

Criminals with badges assaulting, kidnapping, and falsely imprisoning Americans without PROBABLE CAUSE or a CRIME being committed!


Because we are jack boot thug pigs who are NEVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE!


As we ALL know, Police are the largest and most dangerous GANG of criminals in America! Operating under "Maritime Admiralty Law" despite NOT being at sea, and totally WITHOUT CONSENT...


We are America's "Protected Mafia Thugs" who work NOT for the People...

But for a CORPORATION located offshore, pretending to be the US "government," we ARE the "Standing Army" prohibited by the US Constitution!


We are modern day #Pirates. And we unlawfully operate under maritime admiralty law WHILE ON THE LAND, which is clearly the #Jurisdiction of COMMON LAW.


It's about time for the people to stop this piracy, and that is exactly what it is!


Brought to you by James Freeman

original video: https://youtu.be/iKdvth4cBlQ


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

constitutionevilfirstamendmentcongresspolicegovernmentlawbankphotography
