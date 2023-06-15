While military equipment of NATO countries is burning in Ukrainian steppes, unknown gunmen reportedly set fire to a military fuel tanker in Latvia. The incident took place on June 14 in the town of Salaspils located 18 kilometers from the capital of the country Riga.

Military equipment was transported on a truck trailer when it caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, two explosions were heard before the fire.

A representative of the Latvian Defense Ministry claimed that the tanker was traveling from Finland, where the NATO exercises were held, and was heading to Lithuania.

Source : South Front