🔴 The Truth About Covid-19 Shots
People everywhere were told they were Safe & Effective .. they never were
People everywhere were told our DNA would be safe .. it never was
People everywhere were denied the Truth
Narrated by Maryanne Demasi PhD
Former presenter with the ABC science show Catalyst
🔴 Prawda o zastrzykach Covid-19
Ludziom na całym świecie mówiono, że są bezpieczne i skuteczne... nigdy nie były.
Ludziom na całym świecie powiedziano, że nasze DNA będzie bezpieczne... nigdy nie było.
Ludziom na całym świecie odmówiono prawdy
Narracja: dr Maryanne Demasi
Była prezenterka programu naukowego ABC Catalyst