G.T.Moore TURN ISRAEL
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
22 views • 3 months ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtablEdmzqY


ACTS  4: 10-12

4:10 Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarite, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, [even] by him doth this man stand here before you whole.

4:11 This is the Stone which was set at nought of you builders, which is become the Head of the Corner.

4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

👑†🌿🌟

As the world wakes from it's spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:

For further research see: https://christs.net


spiritualinspirationalmusicroots
