G.T.Moore TURN ISRAEL

ACTS 4: 10-12
4:10 Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarite, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, [even] by him doth this man stand here before you whole.
4:11 This is the Stone which was set at nought of you builders, which is become the Head of the Corner.
4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.
As the world wakes from it's spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:
For further research see: https://christs.net