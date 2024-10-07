VINTAGE PUTIN VIDEO AI TRANSLATED SPEECH !!

Interesting vintage Putin speech, AI translated.

Source RT News: https://www.rt.com/russia/605350-putin-speaks-rt-project/

Putin in English: Listen to the Russian president’s words like never before (VIDEO)RT has converted key archive speeches delivered by the Russian leader into spoken English using the help of AI

For understandable reasons, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his most important messages in Russian, with speakers of other languages relying on translations to hear his thoughts. RT has used modern algorithmic technologies to have the statesman’s messages delivered in English.

The ‘Putin Speaks’ project draws on his keynote addresses from three broad periods. The first covers his early years in power, when Putin was seeking closer relations with the West, which he described as a partner against common threats such as terrorism. This ended with his 2007 speech at the International Security Conference in Munich, where he laid out Moscow’s grievances with Western unilateralism.

The ‘cold peace’ period lasted until 2014, when the US and its allies openly supported an armed coup in Kiev and promoted a new anti-Russian government. Nowadays, Moscow is calling for the toppling of Western hegemony and has allied with key nations of the ‘Global South’ to usher in a new age of multipolarity, which it believes will be more just and stable than the previous US-dominated arrangement.

