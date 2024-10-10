Hezbollah Steps Up Rocket Attacks, Kills Two Israelis 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah launched several salvos of rockets from Lebanon at northern Israel on October 9, causing a number of casualties.
In separate statements, Hezbollah said it struck gatherings and bases of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) close to the Lebanese border, including the settlement of Kiryat Shemona, as well as deep into northern Israel including in areas located near the port city of Haifa and in the city of Safed.