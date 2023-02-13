Rey Of De Rats 2011 - Promo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inspirado en el mítico King of the Road de Thrasher, llega a Galicia Rey of de Rats. Seis equipos dándolo todo y cumpliendo más de 60 pruebas diferentes dejándose la piel y echándose unas risas.
Premiere del vídeo, entrega de premios y muchas sorpresas y regalos.
El 9 de Diciembre a las 20:00 en
Soundkilla Club, Pasadizo de Orzán, A Coruña.
Trás la... premiere habrá fiesta y sesión de Raggae, Dubstep, Jungle y Dancehall con DAVEAT 09, MR.ISHY y EU-G SOUND.
Con la ayuda colaboración de :
· Vazva
· New Wave
· Pure Surfing
· Katatomba Tatuaxe e Pirsin
· Lenta Company
· Asociacion Coruñesa de Skaters