Do You Know What Takes Place On January 27, 2024?

Journalist and activist James Roguski joins me in this episode to remind people of the upcoming deadline for the World Health Organization's International Health Regulations and the fact that they do not seem like they will meet their own deadline set forth in their own rules. This is why the People must call it out that they are cheating and seeking to usurp authority over the populace that the People never delegated to them. January 27, 2024 is the deadline.

