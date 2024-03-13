VACCINATED JEREMY CAMP IN HOSPITAL RECOVERING FROM HEART SURGERY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Popular gospel and Contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp had a vaccine related health scare at a recent live show, where he was forced to cut his performance short due to an episode of atrial fibrillation. Now, he is in a hospital recovering from heart surgery. To be honest I was shocked to see this, because he is one of the last music artists I would have ever expected this from.