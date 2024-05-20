© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Family Evacuating Rafah To Khan Yunis
crochet mina life
هذه ارضنا غزتنا 👊 وين ما ترمينا بنحط جزور نزحنا من رفح تاني لخانيونس نزوح جديد وخيمة جديدة
This is our land. You invaded us. Wherever you throw us, we will put down islands. We were displaced from Rafah again to Khan Yunis. A new displacement and a new tent.